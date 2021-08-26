‘Sam & Max Hit the Road’ is free on Prime Gaming in September

Amazon has unveiled September’s Prime Gaming offering – none other than the classic LucasArts point and click adventure game, Sam & Max Hit the Road.

Sam & Max Hit the Road was originally released back in 1993 and follows the adventures of Sam and Max – a “Freelance Police” buddy cop duo consisting of an anthropomorphic dog and a “hyperkinetic rabbity thing”.

Hot on the trail of an escaped bigfoot, Sam and Max find themselves embroiled in a case which takes them across the USA, hunting down a local carnival’s biggest attractions.

Advertisement

The cartoon gumshoes then have to solve puzzles and minigames along the way, all in the pursuit of justice. Or at least, in the pursuit of an escaped bigfoot and his hostage, Trixie the Giraffe-necked girl.

Elsewhere in Prime Gaming, it looks as though EA’s knockout hit Knockout City is also included. The hit dodgeball multiplayer game sees players take on other teams in a futuristic game of “dodgebrawl” – battling it out across rooftop matches.

Additionally, you’ll find Candleman, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2, Tools Up! and Unmemory free to download on Prime Gaming in September.

Other Prime Gaming offerings for September include:

Genshin Impact: Grab 60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit and 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup to help rank up your favourite character in the critically acclaimed RPG.

Madden NFL 22: Celebrate a new NFL season with the Prime Gaming Pack #1 which includes 10 NAT Gold or better players. Then, pop back on September 9 for the Prime Gaming Pack #2.

Elsewhere, Fortnite is celebrating the life of civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr. with a brand new game mode – March Through Time – which allows players to relive his famous speech.