‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ tracklist includes songs from Ariana Grande and Rina Sawayama

The upcoming rhythm game is set to launch this summer

By Andy Brown
Samba De Amigo: Party Central. Credit: Sega.
Sega has confirmed part of the tracklist in its upcoming rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central will include tracks from Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus and Rina Sawayama.

Set to launch this summer, Samba De Amigo: Party Central will task players with using the Nintendo Switch‘s Joy-Con controllers to keep the beat and dance along to a number of songs.

While an exact release date for the game has been confirmed just yet, Samba De Amigo‘s storefront page advertises a June launch.

Ahead of that date, Sega has shared 20 of the 40 songs that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will launch with — you can check them out below.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracklist

  • ‘Break Free ft. Zedd‘ by Ariana Grande
  • ‘I Really Like You’ – Carly Rae Jepsen
  • ‘Payback (feat. Icona Pop)’ – Cheat Codes
  • ‘Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)’ – Diplo & TSHA
  • ‘I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)’ – Gloria Gaynor
  • ‘I Love It’ – Icona Pop
  • “Centerfold’ – J Geils Band
  • ‘Bang Bang’ – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
  • ‘Sucker’ – Jonas Brothers
  • ‘TiK ToK’ – Kesha
  • ‘Panama’ – Matteo
  • ‘Plastic Hearts’ – Miley Cyrus
  • ‘Celebrate’ – Pitbull
  • ‘The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)’ – Ricky Martin
  • ‘XS’ – Rina Sawayama
  • ‘Bom Bom’ – Sam And The Womp
  • ‘Azukita’ – Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
  • ‘Macarena (Cover)’
  • ‘Fugue (classic)’
  • ‘La Bamba (Cover)’

Additionally, Sega has confirmed that two songs from the Sonic The Hedgehog series — Sonic Adventure 2‘s ‘Escape From The City’ and Sonic Forces‘ ‘First Bump — will also appear in Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

In other news, on Monday (April 24) workers at Sega Of America filed to unionise, with one organiser telling NME that employees feel “under-valued and overworked” at the company.

