‘Scalebound’ director Hideki Kamiya apologises over cancellation

PlatinumGames’ action RPG Scalebound was cancelled in 2017, and now Hideki Kamiya has come out and apologised to both Microsoft and fans over the ordeal.

Positioned as an Xbox exclusive, the game would see players control Drew, who could issue commands in combat to his dragon companion Thuban. In a Cutscenes video posted today (as spotted by VGC), Kamiya talked about the games development and eventual cancellation.

“We were working in an environment we weren’t used to,” explained Kamiya. “We were developing on the Unreal engine, we also lacked the necessary know-how to build a game based on online features.

“The hurdles we had to overcome were very big. We weren’t experienced enough and couldn’t get over that wall, leading to what happened in the end.

“I’m sorry to the players who looked forward to it, and moreover I’m sorry to Microsoft who had placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologise both as a creator and as a member of PlatinumGames,” he added.

In a statement to IGN at the time of cancellation in 2017, Microsoft said that “after careful deliberation”, it had “come to the decision to end production for Scalebound”.

In the video mentioned above, Kamiya also said that “teaming up with Microsoft meant releasing the game on the latest Xbox console. I once again had the desire to make a high-end game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic.

“While it was a personal wish of mine, I thought it was also a necessary mission for PlatinumGames to improve our graphical ability and get to the next step of modern game creation. So we first decided to go with a universe like that.”

The next major title to come from PlatinumGames is the long developed and highly anticipated Bayonetta 3, coming out at some point in 2022.

In other news, despite some rumours, official confirmation has outlined how Cyberpunk 2077 is not coming to Xbox Game Pass.