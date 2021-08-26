Scalpers are selling the ‘Halo’ Xbox Series X on eBay for $1,000+ already

Microsoft may have only just announced its first limited edition Xbox Series X console but it’s sold out in most locations already, and scalpers are taking advantage of this on eBay.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle was announced at Gamescom last night (Wednesday) priced at £479.99. Launching on November 15 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Halo‘s release, the console’s design is inspired by the Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic panelling with an iridium gold accent.

It also comes with a downloadable copy of Halo Infinite which will be redeemable when the game launches on December 8.

Advertisement

However, it’s already near impossible to buy with stock selling out across the US and the UK Microsoft Store currency out of stock. That’s hardly surprising given the Xbox Series X, in general, has been in high demand since its launch in November 2020, but a search for the Halo Infinite limited edition console on eBay has brought up many results of the console being sold for nearly double the recommended retail price.

This isn’t the first time that a new console launch has been plagued with scalpers buying up stock with the Steam Deck the most recent victim until eBay removed all Steam Deck listings.

Earlier this year, PS5 stock was even being bought by scalpers before Argos had a chance to officially place the units on sale.

In other news, new details have emerged about eFootball including a 1vs1 duel system.