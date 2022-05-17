‘Scavengers’ console release scrapped after developer sold to Behaviour Interactive

The console versions of survival game Scavengers have been scrapped following the sale of developer Midwinter Entertainment to Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive.

As reported by Eurogamer, parent company Improbable has sold off Midwinter Entertainment, which had been planning PS4 and Xbox One versions of Scavengers. As a result of the sale, the console versions, which had already been tested in a closed alpha, have now been cancelled completely.

Behaviour Interactive will take on the Scavengers developer, and has reportedly already set it to work on a new project. Improbable boss and co-founder Herman Narula told Eurogamer:

“As part of our announced focus on the metaverse Improbable announced the divestment of its non metaverse focused content teams at the start of the year. We are really excited to have found partners who we believe can provide a fantastic home for the Midwinter team. We are very pleased to see Midwinter go with Behaviour, both for the common ambition they have, and for the cultural fit we have observed all along our discussions. The work done by the Midwinter team over the past three years has been phenomenal and we wish this team all the very best and will be looking forward to seeing their upcoming projects come to life.”

Scavengers launched into early access in May last year, offering a sci-fi tinged survival game with PvE and PvP elements. Developer Midwinter Entertainment was purchased by Improbable back in September 2019 but now marks the second acquisition to be sold off recently.

Improbable’s stake in Inflexion Studios was sold to Tencent Games in February earlier this year. The studio was working on Nightingale, a fantasy game led by ex-BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn.

It’s unclear as to the future of Scavengers and in terms of what the team at Midwinter Entertainment are now working on. For now, the PC version remains unaffected but still exists in an early access state.

In other gaming news, Sony and Insomniac are planning to donate at least £80,000 to a women’s reproductive rights charity, after PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan’s dismissive comments surrounding Roe v. Wade caused controversy.