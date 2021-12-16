Sci-fi horror ‘Hidden Deep’ early access date revealed

Upcoming sci-fi survival horror game Hidden Deep has revealed the date it will enter Steam Early Access.

Players will be able to purchase the game on January 24. The closed beta for the game is currently in closed beta, and from today, players in the beta will be able to experience co-op missions for the first time.

According to developer Cogwheel Software:

“In Hidden Deep, players explore a vast suboceanic research and mining facility, inhabited by alien creatures brought to life in a 2D game world full of action, mystery and danger.”

The game is said to be inspired by 80s and 90s films like Aliens, The Thing from Another World as well as games like Half-Life.

“To explore the depths and find missing researchers, the rescue team has a variety of tools at their disposal. Learn to master the grappling gook to avoid plummeting to your death or bashing your head in, use drones to scan the colossal save system, operate heavy machinery to explore areas of the research station and blast your way through to new caves with demolition charges.”

The game will apparently launch with more the “20 hours of gameplay in Story Mode” as well as a challenge more which will feature more in-depth missions. Local and online co-op will also be available, however, the latter will be added during the Early Access period, instead of launch.

