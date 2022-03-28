Sci-fi shooter ‘Space Punks’ will launch an open beta in April

Flying Wild Hog has announced that Space Punks will be getting an open beta in April, allowing PC players to jump into the looter-shooter for free.

The open beta for Space Punks will begin on April 20, and players can download it via the Epic Games Store.

The open beta launch will also mark the release of “The Cracked One” update, which adds “The Crack” – an endless, end-game piece of content “set in the depths of a sort-a-black hole, where up to four players can dive together to explore the unknown and reach infinity.”

Advertisement

Developed by Trek To Yomi and Shadow Warrior creator Flying Wild Hog, Space Punks is also being published by Runescape developer Jagex.

On choosing to launch an open beta for Space Punks, game director Michał Kuk shared that “the open beta means we look forward to welcoming more players than ever to the world of Space Punks, but that doesn’t mean we’re done listening to our all important player community, or that we’re anywhere near “done” working on the game.”

“We have so much more we’re looking forward to adding in the coming months, and can’t wait to show the gaming public at large what we’ve been working on,” added Kuk.

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell added that “it has been a privilege to support Flying Wild Hog throughout the Early Access phase of development, and we look forward to supporting them throughout the game’s open beta on the Epic Games Store as they continue to build a long-term and meaningful relationship with players through 2022 and beyond.”

Advertisement

In other news, a new roadmap for Vampire Survivors has detailed everything fans can expect before the game leaves Early Access. The game’s creator, Luca ‘Poncle’ Galante, shared that plans for new content have been “expanded significantly” due to Vampire Survivors‘ success.