A free copy of sci-fi RPG Hellpoint can be claimed on GOG when signing up to their mailing list over the next two days.

Hellpoint blends science fiction and fantasy and tasks the player with taking down the evil Cosmic Gods.

The game invites players to explore Irid Novo, a giant world full of mysteries and hidden paths, slashing your way to victory or reading up on the extensive lore.

The official description on GOG describes Hellpoint as “A fascinating new sci-fi universe reminiscent of classic sci-fi movies, set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm and complete with a deep lore and goosebump-inducing soundtrack”.

To claim the free copy, which is also DRM-free, meaning once downloaded it is owned forever, fans can go to GOG and sign up for email marketing. Once accepted, Hellpoint will be available.

Elsewhere in gaming news, Square Enix has announced that a Beta for Babylon’s Fall will be arriving soon, after launching a new gameplay footage video. The video showed multiplayer gameplay featuring four players working together to tackle fast-paced dungeon combat.

Square Enix also revealed Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy during its E3 stream. Developed by Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is a narrative action-adventure game that lets players take control of Star-Lord while fighting alongside Drax, Rocket, Gamora, and Groot.

E3 announcements are coming thick and fast, with games like Happy Game, Minute Of Islands, OlliOlli World, and Gloomwood being given significant spotlight.

With a few more announcement streams to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest rumours, schedules, and announcements.