‘Scorn’ has been delayed once again

Scorn, the upcoming first-person survival horror game from Ebb Software, has been delayed once again.

In a new Kickstarter update for Scorn, the developer explained that the game will now arrive sometime in 2022 but an official confirmation of the delay will be released on December 10–as spotted by PCGamer.

“Development hell is a term that is thrown around quite often. It should be used on projects that changed their core idea or scope mid-dev and can’t adjust to,” said Ebb Software in the post. “That doesn’t apply to our products for the most part. In our case, a lot of mistakes were made and will make more in the future, but it’s a normal process for a new, inexperienced team.”

Advertisement

The studio went on to say that everything that was developed up until the middle of 2018 “has been reworked” and “90% of it” has been completely scrapped.

“It’s about making it what we want it to be, not releasing it just because we gave some arbitrary release date. If it’s not ready, it’s not ready. Why would people want to play something that the developers think it’s still not up to par?”

The Kickstarted post continued with the Ebb saying that it “hopes to create a great game and our backers will receive a great game, that is the bottom line and our main goal. We will get there sooner with as few distractions as possible. If people want to stay with us till the end, great, if they don’t want to, we still offer a way out.”

Scorn currently has a pledge of €192,487 (roughly £164,643.00) out of a goal of €150,000. The game currently has over 5,600 backers and is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood will be getting an offline single-player mode in December.