Sea Of Thieves developer Rare has teased a slew of new content for the action-adventure game in the coming year.

The game’s executive producer, Joe Neate, promised that there is “lots to come” in 2021, claiming that it will Sea Of Thieves’ “biggest year yet”. Neate teased the additional content on Twitter, in conjunction with the game’s November update.

It's been a long year. Incredibly proud to be a part of the team at Rare and to witness how everyone has worked together to keep Sea of Thieves evolving. Lots to come in 2021. Will definitely be the biggest year yet. #seaoftease

Might even add the Shrouded Ghost https://t.co/7ZJarAofzg — Joe Neate (@JoeNeate1) November 17, 2020

In the update, also written by Neate, the developer noted that his team is currently “hard at work behind the scenes on some significant changes that will lead us into 2021, with plans in motion for how we continue supporting the game”. He added that new updates for Sea Of Thieves will continue to be released.

However, because of this increased focus on content for 2021, Neate said that the newly released November update is lighter than usual. “We’ve had to slightly rethink our end-of-year updates to lay some groundwork and allow us to focus on things beyond the immediate future,” he said.

The November update instead improves the game’s overall quality of life, with bug fixes and refinements for the main Sea Of Thieves experience. Other tweaks include a “restocked” Pirate Emporium. Additionally, challenges and voyages from October’s Fate Of The Damned will continue into early December.

Read Neate’s full developer post for Sea Of Thieves’ November update here, and check out the patch notes for the update here.

Earlier this month, Rare released a next-gen version of Sea Of Thieves for the Xbox Series X|S. The game was originally released in 2018 for PC and Xbox One.