During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Rare has revealed a gameplay trailer for Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, showcasing what’s new in the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.

The latest Sea of Thieves video showcases various new areas, cosmetics, characters and enemies that Rare will add with the upcoming expansion. The expansion will be released for free on June 22, alongside the arrival of Sea of Thieves: Season 3.

The upcoming expansion is a collaboration between Rare, Xbox and Disney.

Advertisement

Rare has also announced a live stream this Sunday (June 20th) at 7pm BST to provide “a closer look at the adventures, antics and adversaries that await”.

The latest gameplay trailer shows players fighting some of the upcoming new enemies – including sirens, phantoms and even ocean crawlers.

The video description notes that players will need to “Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest pirate treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise”.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a host of new cosmetics, including Captain Jack Sparrow costumes and new Pirates of the Caribbean ship skins.

Advertisement

The trailer also shows that players will be able to venture into some new underwater areas, which one character – a disembodied skull – describes as the “Fallen Kingdom”. Some of the new locations will include areas that will be “familiar to fans of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise and the theme park attraction”.

Over on a recent blog post, developers share that the expansion “is a truly epic quest to protect the Sea of Thieves from the dark ambitions of Jack’s nemesis Davy Jones” and is the “biggest and boldest update” since the 2019 Anniversary Update.

In other news, ‘Outer Wilds‘, ‘Monster Hunter: World‘, and more will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in July.