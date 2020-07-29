‘Sea Of Thieves’ update adds new bosses and flamethrowers

Rare has released a new update for Sea Of Thieves today (July 29) titled Ashen Winds and includes new bosses, flamethrowers, pets and more.

Ashen Winds adds four new cursed skeleton captains known as Ashen Lords and are signalled to be appearing once a fiery tornado appears on an island.

Tackling the four lords in Sea Of Thieves will require dodging an array of attacks such as knockbacks, breathing fire and hurling flaming balls. The final stage of the encounter will add a devastating attack known as ‘Roar of the Devil’ that players must avoid.

Once defeated, players will be rewarded with a shower of treasures, including the Ashen Winds skull. This skull can be sold or used as a flamethrower against other players, enemies and ships. Over time the Ashen Jewel inside will slowly dim as its power drains and a depleted skull will reap less rewards when sold.

New items and pets are also available to purchase from both the Pirate Emporium and Black Market. Players can purchase Ashen Curse pets that offer an elemental cosmetic change to the traditional pet styles. Brand new emotes, cosmetics for equipment and outfits are also available throughout the duration of the Sea Of Thieves update.

Check out all the highlights in the new trailer below:

The Ashen Winds update marks a year since Sea Of Thieves has received regular monthly updates. Over the past year updates have included seasonal events such as Christmas and added new story content for players to pursue.

Rare recently outlined their plans to incorporate custom servers into Sea Of Thieves, ensuring communities can play together privately.

The service is currently in the testing stage and working with creators and communities to test the feature in a live environment. Certain options will be customisable such as ship numbers and types, however gold and reputation will be disabled.