SEGA believes ‘Humankind’ could be the first in a series of games

SEGA‘s CEO, Haruki Satomi has said he believes that the recently-released Humankind could be the first in a series of games.

The launch of the turned-based strategy game “was a good start, said Satomi in a Q&A session following a financial report (via Gamewatcher). Because of that “we can expect to make this a series in the future,” he added.

“We find potential in this title, and it has become an IP we want to nurture for a long time,” Satomi said.

Posting on Steam shortly after the release of Humankind, developers said: “We want to thank you all for the amazing, enthusiastic (frankly at times almost overwhelming) reception of Humankind. This was a dream game for us, and it warms our hearts to see so much lively discussion about all kinds of topics: Favorite cultures, strategies, balancing, map making and modding, and many others”

The #HumankindGame Fabius Maximus update is now available! 🎉 Allow Isabelle, one of our game designers, to walk you through the changes, improvements and additions included in the patch. Full patch notes 👉 https://t.co/bUVmFeuJNl pic.twitter.com/NgMRzQuVaT — Humankind (@humankindgame) November 3, 2021

The game was released in August and received a chunky update in October. Recently, the title added support for modders – something that was delayed from launch.

Humankind will use “full modding support” from mod.io, a cross-platform modding support service from ModDB founder Scott Reismanis.

​​Speaking on the addition of mod.io to Humankind, Reismanis has said he is “thrilled that official mod support is being introduced into Humankind so early on” and added that “it’s exciting to work with Sega and Amplitude Studios on their creator community launch”.

In a review of ‘Humankind‘, NME said: “As with most of these empire builders, things start slow and are way more interesting in the early days when you’re grabbing territory and making big advancements, but slow to a crawl when you’re trying to manage the minutiae of several cities at once.”

“This is Humankind’s major design downfall. The same end of game lethargy sets in each time (because) there just wasn’t anything to do that wasn’t fight, smash, win. The numbers get so high as to be meaningless and the game feels like a real stalemate.”