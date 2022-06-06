Sega has partnered with GOG, releases ‘Alien: Isolation’

Longstanding iconic Japanese publisher Sega has finally partnered with popular digital distribution platform GOG.

A post on the news portion of the GOG website reads: “Sega, one of the leading interactive entertainment companies in the world, is the latest big addition to our lineup of partners offering their games in the DRM-free format. Today’s announcement comes with the release of Alien: Isolation, the 2014 survival horror that follows the events of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, who is on a survival mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.”

This comes on the heels of a cryptic post from Sega’s Twitter account, which tagged GOG alongside an alien emoji. Two Point Hospital and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine are also coming to the platform, with there being “more titles to be announced in the coming weeks.”

GOG was founded in 2008 by CD Projekt Red (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077). It currently stands as one of the most popular platforms for purchasing games, with its DRM (Digital Rights Management) free policy being a large contributing factor to its success. The platform currently boasts over 600 partners, including the likes of EA, 2K Games, Capcom, and more.

Alien: Isolation was originally released in 2014 and received positive reviews. Perhaps its most notable aspect was the Xenomorph’s adaptive AI, which made the pursuer enemy an unpredictable threat during the sections of the game where it was present. The game was also praised for its achievement in accurately portraying the aesthetics and tone of the classic Alien movies and is often considered to be one of the best game adaptions of the film franchise to date.

In other news, EA has released a statement supporting LGBTQ+ community following internal criticism. “As a company, we are united that Trans Rights are Human Rights. Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Our support is unwavering for our people, our players, and our LGBTQ+ communities.”