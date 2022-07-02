Sega will match employee donations to organisations supporting reproductive rights

Sega has announced it will be matching donations to “accredited non-profit organizations supporting reproductive rights selected by our team members” in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Sega stated: “At SEGA, we stand for equality and believe the ability to make choices about one’s body is a human right. We are matching employee donations to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation and other accredited non-profit organizations supporting reproductive rights.”

Sega is the next in line of a long list of condemnation by the gaming industry of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 legalisation of abortion.

Bungie has committed to ensuring that every one of its employees has safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs and will be providing a “travel reimbursement program for any employee” to use to access those needs.

Naughty Dog made a similar statement, committing to “actively support all employees receiving the care they need and want.”

Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman also recently came out with a statement committing to supporting the reproductive rights of the company’s employees:

“However as a demonstration of our company values, today I am making this commitment to you: If the state or province that you live in restricts access to what a majority of medical experts consider essential care, and this makes remaining there untenable for you and your family, we will cover the pre-approved, documented, reasonable out-of-pocket costs of your relocation to another, safer state or province that we operate in.”

Ubisoft has stated, “we believe that reproductive rights are human rights, women’s rights are human rights, trans rights are human rights, and equal rights for all are essential to a world where everyone can be their authentic selves and thrive.”

