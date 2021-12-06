Sega may be about to announce ‘Sonic Frontiers’

The next Sonic the Hedgehog game could be announced soon, with a new website registration and a Steam update pointing to an imminent reveal.

While Sega trademarked the title ‘Sonic Frontiers’ in November 2021, no official announcement of a new game came with it. Previously, Sega had teased a game called Sonic Rangers but later said it had announced it too early.

Whether Rangers or Frontiers are the same or two projects at different stages of completion remains unknown, but it looks like something is about to be announced for the Blue Blur’s next appearance.

First, fans noticed that the URL frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com had appeared. Although it currently generates a “403 Forbidden” response, it sits on the official Sonic domain.

2021 marks the Sonic series’ 30th anniversary, with Sega continuing the celebration into 2022. Sonic Origins is one title that does have a firm announcement for next year. Still, as a compilation of classic Mega Drive and Mega CD Sonic the Hedgehog games, it’s unlikely to have anything to do with the Sonic Frontiers domain registration.

Then, detectives on Reddit’s r/GamingLeaksAndRumours spotted that the “My Games” count for the Sonic the Hedgehog curator “about” page on Steam had jumped from 34 to 35. However, clicking on the “Upcoming Releases” tab on the main curator page shows nothing.

It’s perhaps most likely that whatever the new Sonic game is, it will be announced at The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming awards show that has made a name for itself by dropping major announcements in years past. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has said there would be “four or five things” on the level of Elden Ring’s reveal at the show, which airs at 1am BST on December 10. While a new Sonic probably isn’t on that level – sorry, hedgehog fans – Keighley also said, “probably six or ten of our games are things that people don’t know exist, but we’re going to reveal them at the show in a fun way.”

