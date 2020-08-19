Sega reportedly increasing its catalogue of PC ported games

Sega is reportedly set to port more of its back catalogue to Steam following positive sales.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, the company is “aggressively” looking to increase its production of remastering past games and bringing them to Steam, after a poor first quarter of the year was held up through video game sales.

In an investor Q&A translated from Japanese, Sega noted that both March and April saw a considerable increase in “repeat sales” as a result of a majority of the world being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales began to slow from June, however there was still an increase from 2019.

One of the company’s biggest titles was Persona 4: Golden – a port of the PlayStation Vita title which saw its revival on Steam back in June. The game launched just after Persona 5: Royal on the PS4 and the combined total saw 1.2 million units sold.

Sega has stated that sales were “significantly higher than expected,” prompting a focus on porting more of its library of games to Steam.

“Going forward, we intend to aggressively promote the porting of previously launched titles to Steam and other new platforms,” Sega said. “Under such direction, we would like to take multi-platform rollout in account and prepare the PC version and others from the start.”

Sega recently saw a huge install base with A Total War Story: Rome. The game was available to download for free within the first 24 hours on the Epic Games Store and in its first day a total of 7.5 million players claimed the title.

The company is also set to help usher in the next-generation of consoles, with Yakuza: Like A Dragon confirmed to be an Xbox Series X launch title later this year.