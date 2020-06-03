Sega’s Game Gear Micro brings portable gaming to the palm of your hand

Sega has today (June 3) unveiled full details of the Game Gear Micro, a mini version of their 1990 handheld console, in celebration of the company’s 60th anniversary.

The Game Gear Micro will be released in four colour variants, each sporting their own four separate games to play. It means fans will have to purchase each console to have access to all the available games.

The black console comes bundled with: Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo, Out Run and Royal Stone.

The yellow console comes with: Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict​ and Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru.

The red console comes bundled with: Revelations: The Demon Slayer​, Shin Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The G.G. Shinobi and Columns.

The blue console comes with: Sonic Chaos​, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal.

The Game Gear Micro device only has a screen size of 1.5 inches. Players who purchase all four consoles will receive the Sega Big Window, which acts as a magnifying glass that can be attached to make the screen more visible.

Additionally, the console will utilise the same emulation software used for the Sega Mega Drive Mini, which was released last year.

Currently the consoles are only available to purchase in Japan with no word as to whether they will be available in further territories.

Sega also announced a new Fog Gaming service for Japan, which will support the arcade industry by allowing people to play arcade cabinet games from their own home through a cloud-based service.