‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’ to appear at Xbox Games Showcase Extended

Ninja Theory has revealed on Twitter that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be shown at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 17.

After the first Xbox Games Showcase of this year’s E3, Microsoft will be hosting a second event with a handful of extra games, including conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and others.

Ninja Theory’s tweet states that fans should “Tune in tomorrow for a behind the scenes update on the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.”

Tune in tomorrow for a behind the scenes update on the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Thursday June 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BSThttps://t.co/7wNnrFkg3s — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) June 16, 2021

Advertisement

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the next entry in the Hellblade franchise and follows Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from 2017.

Microsoft has recently revealed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will use the new Unreal Engine 5 to power the game.

Microsoft revealed the use of Unreal Engine 5 for Hellblade 2 through a post on the Xbox Wire blog.

“The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen,” said Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X.”

Advertisement

“The reveal trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2019 in December, was packed with detailed close-up shots of Senua’s face during an occult chant, as well as other breathtaking views. With Microsoft confirming that the team ‘will be building’ Senua’s Saga on the new engine, it’s possible that the already stunning visuals will be upgraded accordingly.” The full article on Hellblade 2’s use of Unreal Engine 5 is available here.