SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan shares ‘Lonely Stars’ from ‘ASTRA: Knights of Veda’ soundtrack

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has shared a new solo track, with ‘Lonely Stars’ written for the ASTRA: Knights Of Veda soundtrack.

ASTRA: Knights Of Veda is an upcoming 2D RPG created by the gaming division of Korean record label HYBE, the home of BTS, ENHYPEN and NewJeans.

The game is due to launch next month and to help promote it, HYBE has recruited a number of K-pop superstars. Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi shared ‘Goddess Of Despair’ from the ASTRA: Knights Of Veda soundtrack and now bandmate Seungkwan has released the piano-driven ‘Lonely Stars’. Three different versions have been recorded, with Seungkwan singing in Korean, Japanese and English.

Check out the track below.

As well as the music, HYBE IM has also recruited fromis_9 member Lee Na Gynung to star in a short film that brings the in-game world of Planis to life, with Lee Na Gynung taking on the titular goddess Veda.

ASTRA: Knights Of Veda is due to launch April 2 for mobile and PC.

“Fantasy is inherently brutal, yet therein lies its haunting beauty. ASTRA: Knights of Veda soars beyond the boundaries of fantasy as you know it,” reads the official description. “ASTRA: Knights of Veda is a visually stunning, story-rich, 2D RPG. A dark plague besets the world of Planis, perpetrated through a dark ritual performed by the Mad King. You, and the other Knights of Veda, are the only ones who can bring normality back to the world.”

Later this year, SEVENTEEN will be the first K-pop band to perform at Glastonbury, when they take to the Pyramid stage alongside the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz and Burna Boy. Glastonbury Festival takes place June 26 to 30 and will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain.

