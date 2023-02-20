Shigeru Miyamoto doesn’t like comparisons to Steven Spielberg: “Nintendo is Nintendo”

Nintendo game director and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has said he doesn’t like being called the Steven Spielberg of video games.

The designer, known for creating franchises like Super Mario Bros., The Legend Of Zelda and Star Fox, discussed the comparisons to Spielberg during an interview with Gamespot.

“As you said, I’ve also been called the Spielberg of the game world, but I actually don’t like that,” Miyamoto said. “I’m Miyamoto. Miyamoto is Miyamoto and Nintendo is Nintendo. However I do feel very honoured to be compared with Disney.

“But with that said, rather than comparing Nintendo to Disney, I feel that Disney to some extent, especially for families, [represents] a sense of reassurance for families.

“I feel like Nintendo is well known for video games and usually video games don’t equate to reassurance very much. But Nintendo is associated with video games and the fact that Nintendo is then being compared to Disney really gives me the [confidence] that we’ve gotten to a point where we can bring Nintendo to the concept of reassurance and perhaps [give that] reassurance. So that’s something that I really feel like we were able to achieve and I’m happy about.”

Miyamoto launched Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood last week, the first to be opened in the US after the original park debuted in Japan in 2021. Additional parks are planned for Universal resorts in Orlando and Singapore.

The designer is a producer on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination (Despicable Me). The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is released in cinemas on April 7.