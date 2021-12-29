Shigeru Miyamoto thanks Nintendo fans for their support, promises “new experiences”

Nintendo tweeted a message from Shigeru Miyamoto thanking those who voted for the company’s games in a Japanese poll.

A poll across the entirety of Japan asked for votes on the most significant console games of all time. A list was compiled of the 100 top voted games, with The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild taking the told spot and Nintendo dominating the top 10.

Nintendo’s official Twitter account then tweeted a message saying: “This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for many Nintendo titles in the ‘Video Game General Election’ that aired last night. It was also an opportunity to recall each scene of game development that has been repeated for nearly 40 years. We will continue to create video games that will bring new experiences to everyone.”

Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario, also appeared on a Nintendo Direct earlier this month. He took fans on a virtual tour of the upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park opening in Japan on February 4.

Part of the tour revealed wristbands that will be obtainable at the park. These come in six different colours (based off of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, or Yoshi) and can be used around the park to access secrets. They can also be connected to a smartphone, and when the user leaves the park, they will also be compatible with the Nintendo Switch in the style of Amiibos.

We also got our first look inside Bower’s Castle, a glow in the dark maze, and a tour of the gift shop. In the gift shop, Miyamoto revealed an exclusive Mario figure which will only be available at the park: Tokotoko Mario.

