‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ has sold more than 800,000 copies worldwide

Shin Megami Tensei V has surpassed 800,000 copies sold worldwide since launching in November 2021.

According to developer Atlus, the latest role-playing game in the series has sold over 800,000 copies less than two months since its official launch, making it the most successful Shin Megami Tensei game.

The announcement comes from Famitsu, which shared an article featuring 60 Japanese video game companies to celebrate 2022. Each company released a new year’s card with illustrations, as well as upcoming game releases.

Atlus’ new year’s card pictured Jack Frost and Byakko from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. As well as sharing the illustration, the company also confirmed the sales milestone for Shin Megami Tensei V, and teased that it’s working on an unannounced title.

The latter is likely to be the same one that Atlus discussed in December 2021, which it said would be “a game that will become a pillar for Atlus.”

Earlier last month, Shin Megami Tensei V received a new patch that improves a small range of visual elements in the game. Mainly, the update provided several brightness adjustment options to suit environments, as well as during exploration. The patch also reduced the number of gimmicks for successive jumps after the leyline in Demon King’s Castle: 3rd Stratum.

The game launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2021. However, following the release, dataminers discovered information pointing towards a possible, unannounced launch for PC and PS4.

In NME’s five-star review of Shin Megami Tensei V, Dom Peppiatt said that the game, “wants you to become a God, and throws everything it’s got at you to test your mettle. At times rebellious and stubborn, Atlus’ artisanal approach to RPG craft makes up for any shortcomings… This is hardcore role-playing at its most efficient, dressed up in a bleak, nihilistic story and given life by a compendium of demons that make Pokemon look amateurish. God only knows how a follow-up could top this.”

Elsewhere, Hideo Kojima has said that he’s working on “a radical project” in 2022.