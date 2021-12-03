‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ patch brings brightness and display options

Apocalyptic JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V has received a new patch that improves a range of visual features in the game.

Developed by Atlus, the fifth core entry in the long-running series – it pre-dates Final Fantasy in their native Japan, and is the franchise that the Persona games were spun off from – sees players caught in an apocalyptic battle between angels and demons, with the throne of God up for grabs. It’s a dark game, and sometimes literally so, which is perhaps part of the reason why the 1.02 update sees a host of camera and lighting options added to the game (as spotted by NintendoLife).

Newly added to the game are the options to adjust brightness to your environment, plus new screen brightness levels.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Option to adjust the field of view during exploration: 11 levels (MIN: default, MEDIUM, MAX, and more)

Option to adjust screen brightness: 11 levels (MIN, MEDIUM: default, MAX, and more)

You can adjust the brightness to suit your playing environment as well as your own preferences. Please note that the screen may become too bright in certain areas, or when using certain skills, with the MAX setting.

Reduces the number of gimmicks for successive jumps after the leyline in Demon King’s Castle: 3rd Stratum

Other minor fixes

Shin Megami Tensei V is so far a Nintendo Switch exclusive title, although a datamine shortly after its November 2021 release hinted at an as-yet-unannounced future release on PC and PS4.

