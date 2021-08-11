‘Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon’ is coming later this year

Yacht Club has announced that spin-off Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon is releasing later this year on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase live stream earlier today, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will be releasing later this year and include a Switch exclusive feature.

On Switch, players will be able to use the Shovel Knight Amiibo to summon a friend. Previously, the Amiibo would summon Madam Meeber in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, but it is unclear who will show up in Pocket Dungeon.

We are thrilled to announce today that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, an action-packed puzzle adventure with a dungeon-crawling twist we’re developing alongside @Vine2D, will be coming to Nintendo Switch this Winter!✨ For more info on Pocket Dungeon: https://t.co/ML1CEVpdWb https://t.co/l30yMqFmFP — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 11, 2021

Pocket Dungeon will differ from the original Shovel Knight as it will be an action-puzzle game with a greater focus on exploring dungeons. Players will select from up to ten characters, each with their own playstyle, to find items and battle bosses. Players will also be able to challenge their friends in fast-paced competitions.

The game takes place in falling block puzzle games that have to be hacked and slashed through instead of matching shapes and colours. However, the block-puzzle aspects will play into combat. Enemies can be grouped for bonus damage.

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase stream, several other games were announced for the console:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a Jet Set Radio inspired adventure that allows players to skate their way through a city, spreading graffiti. Players will need to find as many spots as possible to tag and build their name. Once they gain enough notoriety, they can challenge a local crew to take over their territory.

Loop Hero is also coming to Switch later this year. The game was highly successful on PC and featured looping dungeons that players can alter and improve to build their characters power.

Elsewhere, Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 is out today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.