‘Sifu’ early access users will receive an exclusive gift after download problems

Sifu has released an early access version ahead of its full release, but PS5 users had problems with the download.

Sloclap will be providing an exclusive gift to Sifu Digital Deluxe owners after issues preventing PS5 users from downloading the early access version of the game. This version is available for those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and allows access to the full title ahead of its February 8 release date.

In a tweet, Sloclap said, “The PlayStation teams have told us the early access issue is now resolved, and the game can now be downloaded! Again, we’re very sorry to all players who were hoping to play earlier today, we’ll have an exclusive gift for all Deluxe edition holders to share with you soon!”

This comes after Sloclap said that Sony was looking into the issues. “We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation Store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience,” the tweet said. “We’re looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon!”

Some people seem to still experience issues when trying to launch the download from the PlayStation store. Try launching from the library, after restarting your console, and please let us know if you're still experiencing issues. Thank you again for your patience! — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 6, 2022

However, it appears that issues are not entirely resolved for all players. A follow-up tweet from the Sifu developer said, “Some people seem to still experience issues when trying to launch the download from the PlayStation store. Try launching from the library, after restarting your console, and please let us know if you’re still experiencing issues. Thank you again for your patience!”

In NME’s Sifu review, Jordan Olomon said, “At its best, Sifu can make one enemy feel like your worst nightmare in one arena, and cannon fodder in another. It’s so smart with how it delivers tone and atmosphere, and how each fight is framed. It feels like the game has been tested to hell and back to figure out minute details like weapon placements and combat real estate so that each brawl feels frenetic.”

In other news, Valorant esports heads have shared details about “significant” changes coming in 2022.