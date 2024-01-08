‘Silent Hill 2’ and ‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ remakes due for release in 2024, according to PlayStation

Remakes of both Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are due for release in 2024 according to Sony.

Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC before a remake was confirmed by Konami in October 2022. Since then though, updates have been scarce with Bloober Team asking for “patience” in November. “We are confident that the wait will be worthwhile,” they added.

Last year, chief marketing officer Anna Jasińska said the developers would “not be straying away” from the original and would be taking a “very safe approach” to the remake. “Longtime fans shouldn’t worry about us ‘missing the point’ while we’re livening up the title. We faithfully stick to the traditional story canon while remaking the gameplay and updating the graphics from the ground up,” she explained.

Meanwhile, a “faithful” remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was announced last May. “A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater,” said Konami.

“The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline, and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

While both titles are still without a release date, both have been included in Sony’s official “the biggest games coming to PS5 in 2024” list, suggesting both are due for release within the next 12 months.

However, a note at the bottom of the blog reads: “All featured titles scheduled for release in 2024 at the time of publication. Release timings for unreleased titles may be subject to change and can vary by region.”

