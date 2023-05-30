‘Silent Hill: Ascension’ trailer teases new horrors, launches in 2023

Genvid Entertainment and Konami have unveiled a new trailer for the interactive streaming series Silent Hill: Ascension.

Set for a 2023 release, Silent Hill: Ascension is a canonical entry in the horror franchise and will feature multiple main characters around the world “as they confront horrors unleashed in their communities.”

The game will have an unnerving narrative using Genvid’s real-time interactive system “that enables millions of people to help characters survive and change those characters’ fates.”

You can check out the new trailer below:

Alongside high-fidelity visuals across streaming devices, Silent Hill: Ascension will expand the Silent Hill universe, continue to explore the intergenerational trauma of the series, and “give the audience the power to impact Silent Hill canon forever.”

“Silent Hill fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to,” said Motoi Okamoto, a producer of the Silent Hill series at Konami.

“We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe.”

The trailer showcases new horrors, disturbing monsters, and realistic character models to bring the story to life. Chris Amaral, art director at Bad Robot Games, added that “the detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure Silent Hill, while also feeling unique for the franchise.”

Silent Hill: Ascension was announced last year alongside Silent Hill 2 remake. Konami also revealed that two more games — Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill F — are also in development.

In other gaming news, CD Projekt Red has dismissed the rumours that Sony may be acquiring it.