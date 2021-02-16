‘Silent Hill’ creator shares creepy concept art for upcoming game

Silent Hill creator and prolific game developer Keiichiro Toyama has shared new information and concept art regarding his next project.

Toyama unveiled a first look at a potential debut game from his brand-new Bokeh Game Studio via a video on Monday (February 15). The game will be his first since leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment last year, after 20 years with the company.

Toyama shared in the video that the game will likely see his return to horror: “Regarding our first game, I have multiple directions for my works. The one I took is quite dark, far from my more recent titles.” The eerie concept art shared in the video depicts insect-like creatures, human faces being split apart and much more.

“It’s like I’m coming back to my roots, for example towards horror,” he added in the video. “However, rather than something deeply rooted in horror, I want to keep an entertainment note. While keeping elements from horror, I want the player to feel exhilarated when playing the game”.

Watch the full video below.

Toyama first teased the upcoming game in December last year, saying that it would feature action-adventure elements, making it a “broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game”.

The same report also revealed that the team is targeting a 2023 release with “PC as the lead platform”, but also added that Toyama “hope[s] to release the game on as many console platforms as possible”.