‘Silent Hill’ “remakes” revealed in Konami’s third quarter results

Konami appears to have revealed the existence of more than one Silent Hill remake in its third quarter results.

Bloober Team is developing a remake of Silent Hill 2 with original composer and art director and monster designer Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito returning to their roles.

Furthermore, Silent Hill: Ascension, Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall were named as new entries to the Silent Hill series. Therefore, the comment in the quarterly results that refer to another remake might be an error or it might be an accidental announcement.

“As for ongoing efforts, we are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters, and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater,” said Konami, adding that there will be “updates its graphical style to modern graphics for the current generation” (via Video Games Chronicle).

Konami recently released footage of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater running in Unreal Engine 5 in the Xbox Partner Preview presentation in October.

The work on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is continuing “as well as remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series”.

Video Games Chronicle has contacted Konami for clarification, yet, discussions are already running rampant in the fanbase. The reception of Silent Hill: Ascension has tinged the potential announcement of any other titles, remakes or otherwise.

“I don’t know why, but almost every piece of expanded [Silent Hill] media that’s ever been outsourced to Western creatives seems to fundamentally fail to understand basically anything about the setting,” said one.

Others that were newer to the series were interested in the possibility of seeing the earlier games modernised for current technology.

In other gaming news, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are receiving Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition this month, with a reminder to add October’s games before November 6.