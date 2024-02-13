‘Silent Hill: Second Sacrifice’ gets playable demo on PS4

Silent Hill: Second Sacrifice, developed in Dreams, is an upcoming fan game that is playable now on the PlayStation 4.

The events of Silent Hill: Second Sacrifice occur four years following the first game in the survival horror series. In it, the protagonist Rachel Evans receives a letter after her mother’s passing, sent from a man alleging to be her father.

Yet, Rachel had been told that her father died in a mining accident before she was born. With no one else to turn to for the truth, Rachel sets out to meet with the man who sent her the letter, transporting her into the supernatural town of Silent Hill.

Characters like Alessa and her mother Dahlia are important to the story, as well as Silent Hill 4: The Room‘s antagonist Walter Sullivan, though they don’t appear in the game itself.

Silent Hill fans have paid praise to the atmosphere of Second Sacrifice, which is very similar to the original PlayStation game, albeit in a first-person perspective.

Additionally, the solo developer wrote the story and setting to work with the existing Silent Hill lore. Once complete, it’s expected to span about four hours, comprising combat, exploration and puzzles.

Silent Hill: Second Sacrifice has been in development for four years already, but there is a public demo available through Dreams.

Dreams, Media Molecule‘s game creation system, stopped being supported with new updates in early 2023.

Fortunately, Dreams servers were confirmed to stay online despite the announcement, and the Media Molecule team will continue to solve technical bugs and issues as well as support the community with in-game curation, official streams and engagement and promotion. It is also still available for purchase through the PlayStation Store.

