Ska-fuelled crime drama ‘Sunshine Shuffle’ launches this month

Strange Scaffold has announced a release date for Sunshine Shuffle, a crime drama that follows a poker game between an “adorable” group of animal bank robbers.

Following the game’s announcement last year, Strange Scaffold has confirmed that Sunshine Shuffle will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC on May 24.

Though the visuals and cutesy animal stars will look familiar to fans of Animal Crossing, the subject matter of Sunshine Shuffle will be slightly darker than Nintendo‘s life sim.

Described as a “narrative poker adventure” on its Steam page, Sunshine Shuffle is set on board a ship called the S.S. Sunshine, where a group of “adorable animal friends” have reconvened to play Texas Hold ‘Em and reveal how they robbed the First Eastern Bank over a decade ago.

“Play Texas Hold ‘Em with the remaining members of the ‘Morning Shift’, a group of working-class creatures turned would-be Robin Hoods who crossed the Fishie Mob, and mostly lived to tell the tale,” reads Sunshine Shuffle‘s Steam page. “Win hands to earn tokens and decorate the S.S. Sunshine with new light fixtures, chairs, card decks, and more.”

Sunshine Shuffle will also feature a ska-driven soundtrack, which has been created by Ska Tune Network‘s JER for the game.

“Try to boogie to the game’s vibrant, wiggle-inducing original ska soundtrack as you stare into the cold eyes of a 12 year-old kitten with nothing left to lose,” challenges Strange Scaffold.

You can listen to a snippet of it — along with a new look at the game in action — below.

Earlier in the year, Strange Scaffold founder Xalavier Nelson Jr sat down with NME to discuss his approach to creating games, the future of the games industry, and the meaning behind Strange Scaffold’s name.

