‘Skate Story’ is a surreal skateboarding experience

Skate Story is a skateboarding game unlike anything you’ve seen before, and it’s releasing in 2023.

Revealed during Devolver Digital’s showcase last might, Skate Story is the latest game by developer Sam Eng who previously created Zarvot – a well-received action game about cubes, which was released in 2018.

Skate Story puts players in control of a demon constructed of glass and pain, who made a deal with the devil. Your objective is to skate to the moon and swallow it to rid yourself of the curse.

The trailer is beautifully produced, with sleek visuals and wonderful accompanying music from New York-based experimental pop group Blood Cultures. The slow-motion sections of the trailer are reminiscent of actual skate videos, where everything slows and the music dims just before the skater lands a kickflip. You can watch it below:

The fantastical landscapes of Skate Story’s Underworld offer a lot in terms of skateboarding potential. Without realism to stand in the way of skateboarding genius, who knows what kind of tricks you’ll be able to pull off? The protagonist shattering to glass when he wipes out is also a nice touch.

The game has skateboarding chops as well, with over 70 tricks promised within the game’s progression system.

Creator Sam Eng is overjoyed with the response the trailer is receiving, tweeting out: “All you leaving positive comments on the skate story trailer… you’re all getting me hyped for my own game. How tf am I gonna sleep? I’m vibrating just watching the trailer. Man, now I gotta skate deep into the night to calm the hell down. But seriously…Thank you.”

Skate Story is aiming for a 2023 release and can be wishlisted now on Steam.

