‘Skate’ team tease “a little something” ahead of EA Play Live

A new Skate game will not be appearing at EA Play Live, but the official Skate Twitter has teased “a little something”.

EA has confirmed that Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars games will not be included in the upcoming EA Play Live event, and now also the Skate series which was recently confirmed for a return. However, the developers hinted in a tweet at “a little something” for fans of the series.

Advertisement

With the caption “we’ve been busy”, the post explains what the team has been up to in the last year.

“Well, we formed a studio back in January, got a bunch of super talented people to join the family, and we’ve been working hard on the new game,” reads the release, “now, we know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday.

It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s gonna take some time. Our number one goal is not to blow it. For you, for us, for Skate. However, we are stoked to share a little something with you all tomorrow.”

EA Play Live will kick off on July 22 at 6 PM BST with a pre-show event, followed by the main showcase. This is around a month later than most EA Play events which usually coincide with E3 in June.

It is not yet known exactly which games will be announced or discussed during EA Play Live, but Battlefield 2042 and the potential Dead Space remake have both been suggested.