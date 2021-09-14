‘Skate’’s “community celebration” starts today but don’t expect news on ‘Skate 4’

The Skate Twitter account posted an image teasing Skate Day, due to be held on September 14, although no one knows quite what to expect.

Skate Day has so far been teased by two images, one of a skateboarder riding past Skate Day posters, and one a simple graphic giving scant details of the “community celebration” itself. Due to kick-off today (September 14), the one thing fans know for certain is that Skate Day won’t include any details about the upcoming game, as the below graphic states “No news on the next game…Sorry!”.

Skate 4 was announced last year, and many of the details regarding the game have come from similarly cryptic posts. For example, the series would be making its first move to PC with Skate 4, a move which was announced with a video showing a skater jumping over a CRT monitor.

Creative director Cuz Parry remarked on the return of the series at the time, saying fans had “commented the return into existence”. “We’re back, we’re doing it. Skate’s happening,” Parry said during the announcement livestream. “We’ve secretly got together. It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues.”

Although the fourth game does not yet have an official title or release date, fans eagerly await its return for the first time in over 10 years.

In other gaming news, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that a new Brothers In Arms game is in development, but that the company will be keeping details quiet until it is closer being finished. He adds that due to lessons learned in the past, Borderlands 3 was not announced until it was in beta.

Back in April of 2020, it was announced that Gearbox was working on a TV adaptation of Brothers In Arms, although no further details have emerged since.