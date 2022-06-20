Upcoming pirate game Skull & Bones has now been rated in Brazil, even if Ubisoft is yet to give a fixed release date.

According to the Brazilian ratings board here, Skull & Bones has been rated for PC, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with this taking place on June 14 last week. The title also has a “year of production” of 2022, which seems to indicate that it’s actually set to come out this year.

Last we heard from Ubisoft itself, the ship-sailing game was set to release “before” April 2023 next year, with the game being announced all the way back in 2017.

It certainly looks like the title is coming along at this point, as back in March Ubisoft also opened up an insider program for early playtests of Skull & Bones. It’s offering “a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull & Bones and share feedback,” and letting players be the first to play “an early version of our game in real conditions.”

The number of participants for this scheme is small, with players needing to adhere to a non-disclosure agreement, naturally meaning no information about the game should come out of the tests. That said, it does seem to indicate that the game is in a fairly playable state.

Skull & Bones was delayed for another time recently as well, with Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet saying at the time: “We strongly believe in the team’s creative vision and they have been given an increasingly ambitious mandate for the game.”

