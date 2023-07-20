‘Skull Island: Rise of Kong’ is coming to PC and consoles

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is on its way to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, per a leaked listing on Amazon Spain.

Gematsu shared the listing, screenshots and description of the product to its Twitter account today (July 20). “Embark on a third-person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw,” reads the premise.

“Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy’s minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungles, and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island,” continued the summary.

Gaw is the antagonist of the novel Kong: King of Skull Island, though the title is ascribed to whichever Deathrunner dinosaur is the leader of the species at the time. She is revered as a god by the natives of Skull Island, and according to what we know, it appears that the game is faithfully following the events of Kong: King of Skull Island.

GameMill Entertainment is publishing the game, an American company that has worked on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the Nickelodeon Kart Racers series, Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Skull Island: Rise of Kong is scheduled for a release on December 31, 2024, but this is likely to be a placeholder date before an official announcement is out.

The last King Kong game to be released was Peter Jackson’s King Kong for PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Gamecube in 2005. It was warmly received by critics for its ability to play as both Jack Driscoll and King Kong, and its detailed environments.

In other gaming news, around 50 esports employees were sacked by Activision Blizzard as it attempted to recover the costs of its professional Call of Duty and Overwatch leagues.