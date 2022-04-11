‘Skullgirls: Umbrella’ DLC to get PS4 launch this week

Hidden Variables has released artwork in celebration of Skullgirls‘ 10th anniversary, while also teasing the PS4 launch of the Umbrella downloadable content (DLC).

This year, the Skullgirls game series is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, the developer is releasing the PS4 version of Skullgirls: Umbrella “later this week”, as well as more surprises coming soon.

“You think The Launch Party Never Ends was a joke?!” the Twitter post reads. “We’re celebrating this year in style – look out for special celebration art, Umbrella’s PS4 launch later this week.”

The developer also stated that fans can expect “special gifts” in Skullgirls Mobile, as well as Dahlia’s debut – a new character – live events, and more, the details of which have yet to be announced.

We're celebrating this year in style – look out for special celebration art, Umbrella's PS4 launch later this week(!), special gifts in @sgmobile, Dahlia's debut, live events, and MUCH more very soon!#10thAnniversarySkullgirls pic.twitter.com/FIXE2iOzbf — Skullgirls (@Skullgirls) April 10, 2022

Skullgirls: Umbrella is a piece of downloadable content for Skillgirls 2nd Encore and was first released on Steam back in December 2021. The DLC, which is currently only in Early Access, features Umbrella, a playable character in the 2D fighting game who wields a unique, monster umbrella as a weapon. She is also depicted wearing a yellow raincoat and hat to fit her character aesthetic.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore launched way back in 2013 and has received a few other DLC updates since, including a Season Pass and other additional characters, such as Annie. As previously mentioned in the tweet, it looks like fans of the game can also expect the release of Dahlia soon.

Although the developer has stated that the Umbrella DLC will be making its way to PS4 this week, a specific release date and time have yet to be confirmed. However, as the celebrations continue, it’s likely that Hidden Variables will announce the information soon.

