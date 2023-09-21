‘Skyblivion’ developer will keep working, despite news of ‘Oblivion’ remaster

The team behind the Skyblivion project, that is remaking the entirety of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in Skyrim, has responded to the revelation that there might be an official Oblivion remaster.

Since 2012, the Skyblivion team has welcomed developers from all over the world to bring the beloved game to brand new fans. However, it turned out that Bethesda was expected to release an Oblivion remaster according to a leaked presentation from 2020.

If accurate, this remaster may threaten the existence of Skyblivion. “Whether these rumours are true or not having Oblivion or any other older Bethesda title getting a remaster in my eyes would be good news for everyone,” countered Rebelzize, Skyblivion‘s lead developer, in an interview with IGN.

“Getting these old games to run properly on new hardware simply allows more people to experience these fantastic titles for themselves which can only be a good thing as they are some of the greatest western RPGs of their time,” they continued.

Moreover, now that Skyblivion has a specified release window of 2025, the commitment and enthusiasm for the game from its developers is at an all time high. “Nothing can stop us / me from seeing this through,” assured Rebelzize.

They elaborated that they have been in touch with Bethesda regularly over the years and there is total transparency offered by the Skyblivion team to the publisher.

Besides that, Rebelzize described the differences between a remaster and a remake. “With Skyblivion for instance our goal has been to make Oblivion the way we imagine it looking should it come out today,” they said.

“Should a real Oblivion remaster be in the works I hope that it makes more people excited about seeing what our interpretation of that story and setting would look like.”

