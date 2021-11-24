‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ patch might break your mods

In case you weren’t aware, ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ has recently been re-released again in the form of the ‘Anniversary Edition’, including a full ten years’ worth of content in the form of all the add-ons from ‘Skyrim: Special Edition’, as well as new content from the creation club like quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. However, it launched with a few bugs, including one which caused a black screen crash, which has now been addressed with a patch, which might actually cause more problems for fans.