‘Skyrim’ co-op mod update smooths over launch issues

The recently released Skyrim Together Reborn mod, which supports up to eight players in the same game world at one time, has seen some pretty significant updates since its release earlier this month.

The free download released on July 8, with the mod now sat at version 1.2 (as of publication). According to multiple update logs, a number of glitches and problems have been fixed, including: random encounters now sync, “incompatible version” bug fixed, fixed arrow freeze, the UI should show up no problem now, enemy aggression targets party equally and not just leader, and player homes from DLC should not sync chests.

If you want to see the full patch lists for 1.1 and 1.2, you can join the Discord here and take a look.

Advertisement

A few of the future updates have been outlined too, like a more permanent UI fix, stopping the werewolf transformation from happening for everyone, and the option to disable syncing dropping items.

To update the mod itself, the creators say you should just delete it and redownload the newest version, as that’s the simplest way to get it done.

The number of downloads for the Skyrim Together Reborn mod have also shot up since release earlier this month, as around 243,000 have apparently downloaded it via Nexus Mods.

This mod is unique not just in how it introduces co-op to Skyrim, but in how it also allows every player to track and update the same quests, with any player able to join a game with any previously used character.

In other news, an Elden Ring mod marathon is taking place this week, with cash prizes available for the best mod in specific categories.