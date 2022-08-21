‘Skyrim’ combat overhaul mod makes it more like ‘Elden Ring’

A brand new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod has been released that aims to modernise and improve the Bethesda RPG’s combat system through new mechanics and a complete rework.

Developed by dTry and uploaded to Nexus mods earlier this week (August 19), the mod is called “Valhalla Combat” – it takes inspiration from the modern God Of War reboot, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and even Elden Ring (via PCGamesN).

dTry’s mod aims to completely change how combat in Skyrim feels in both third and first person, with the configuration presented in a modular format to let players turn any individual mechanics and combat features on and off within the mod.

Stamina has been massively reworked in the mod, with it now regenerating five times faster and with all combat actions costing stamina as well. Light attacks that hit regenerate stamina, whilst any that miss cost stamina instead, with heavy attack stamina cost remaining unchanged.

The mod’s logic behind this is to encourage “an aggressive playstyle that requires precise positioning and timing,” whilst fitting into the one vs one fights or big battles Skyrim is known for.

If stamina depletes completely, the player will enter a state of exhaustion, where their attacks do half as much damage (whilst NPCs simply cannot attack in the same state). This prevents both NPCs and the player from spamming heavy attacks, making combat even more methodical.

There’s also a revamped blocking and parry system and the ability to execute opponents as well. The mod even has three upcoming features: a poise system similar to the Assassin’s Creed games, integrating the perk overhauls to tie into new unique abilities, and a combo system to help encourage altering between heavy and light attacks.

Valhalla Combat’s Nexus Mods page also lists the Skyrim mods it overlaps with, or ones it needs to be tweaked alongside to work properly. You can find all the information and the download link for the mod here.

