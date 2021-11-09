‘Skyrim’ did not go “deep enough” in parts, says Todd Howard

Director at Bethesda Todd Howard has talked about the legacy of Skyrim, and how the team can improve on what it learned from the title.

Speaking to IGN in a wide-ranging interview, Howard talked about what he would change about the almost decade old game. “There are a number of parts of [Skyrim] where we don’t go deep enough, where it’s a veneer in terms of its interactivity.”

“When we think about games and what we would want to do going forward, it’s okay… whatever that system is… how deep can we make it? The other thing is how AI and NPCs interact with you. That’s something I think we still have a long way to go with,” explained Howard.

Advertisement

He then went on to explain this in the content of the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6, when he said: “Everything takes longer than we’d like as well, but we want to make sure we get it right. Hopefully Elder Scrolls 6 — you don’t want to say that it’s worth that kind of wait — but it does stand up to the series as it has been in a really big, impactful way when it comes out.”

The legacy of Skyrim certainly lives on, as Skyrim: Anniversary Edition launches on November 11, marking the game’s tenth anniversary, and the third generation of consoles it will be gracing.

Plenty of completely new creation club content will be coming to Skyrim when this edition launches, and that includes quests and items based around both Oblivion and Morrowind, alongside Aquariums and the ability to fish. There’s even going to be a survival mode that makes food, water, and heat central to gameplay.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition launches on November 11 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

In other news, the Uncharted: legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated for PC and PS5, suggesting the game could have an early 2022 release date.