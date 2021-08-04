‘Skyrim’ mod overhauls and modernises third-person mode

A mod for Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim improves the third person mode and brings it in line with modern expectations.

True Directional Movement – Modernised Third Person Gameplay is a mod for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC, released by Ershin and spotted by Eurogamer. The mod allows for player characters to face directions independent of the camera position. This allows for attacks and other actions to be performed in any direction.

A target lock option has been added to allow the camera and attacks to focus on specific enemies to assist with this. Health bars will also now appear above enemies, with bosses having their own health bar. This takes Skyrim’s gameplay and makes it feel like a modern third-person game such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

To improve weapons such as spells and bows, the mod comes with projectile aim options. There are two options. Predictive aim allows for ranged attacks to take the velocity of the target into account when used. However, if the targets speed or direction changes, then the attack may miss. The other option, homing projectiles, will ensure that every attack hits the target.

The mod also includes a head-tracking feature that lets the player’s character look at other characters when talking to them or targeting them with the target lock.

The mod is available on Nexus Mods but requires a few prerequisite packs. These are the Skyrim Script Extender and the address library for it. SkyUI is also required. Nemesis is optional but highly recommended for head tracking features. Another highly recommended mod is SmoothCam.

