‘Skyrim’ mod that stops you playing ‘Skyrim’ removed from Nexus Mods

It looks like the NoSkyrim mod, which prevents players from booting up Skyrim, has been taken down from Nexus Mods.

NoSkyrim, which was created by ThatLittleCommie, is a mod that stops you from playing Skyrim after it’s installed. Clicking a button to load up the game simply doesn’t allow it, making it seem like a rather pointless. Now it’s nowhere to be found on Nexus Mods.

The description of the now removed mod explained: “Now with NoSkyrim, instead of being able to start a new game like most Skyrim players, you just can’t.”

Advertisement

The mod is no longer available to download from Nexus Mods (thanks, PCGamer) but the creator is petitioning on change.org to get NoSkyrim back on the modding website, and it already has over 200 signatures as of writing. A subreddit has even been created to “save” it, and the mod is even currently available on the NSFW modding site LoversLab.

Modding of Skyrim is still going strong after almost a decade, as earlier this month (August 10) a brand new mod was uploaded to Nexus Mods which added Link’s paraglider from Breath Of The Wild to the game, and it’s completely operational.

The modders explained that the mod took “nearly six months in development after various hurdles and issues,” and that “it’s finally reached a playable, working state and is ready to be released.” The mod seems to work really well and is even compatible with another brand new mod, True Directional Movement.

In other Skyrim news, Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will launch later this year and will include free content and a new fishing mechanic. It’s also coming to current and last generation consoles.