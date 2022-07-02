‘Sly Cooper’ and ‘Infamous’ are not getting new games any time soon

Developer Sucker Punch has released a blog post which shuts down the circulating rumours that new Sly Cooper and Infamous games are in development.

As reported by PCGamer, rumours had begun to sprout regarding upcoming instalments of the aforementioned series’. Well, Sucker Punch has saved fans the anguish of hoping for something that isn’t happening by releasing a blog post denying the validity of these rumours.

“As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit Infamous or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no Infamous or Sly Cooper games in development.”

There hasn’t been a Sly Cooper game since Thieves in Time on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013. As for Infamous, its latest game was First Light which was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2014.

However, there was some news for Infamous players. Sucker Punch stated they will be performing maintenance on the Infamous 2 user-generated content servers in order to keep them online for a bit longer. They are also looking to get the Cole’s Legacy DLC for Infamous Second Son onto the PlayStation Store as it was previously only available with the game’s collector’s edition.

The studio ended its blog post with a thank-you to its fans: “Thank you to everyone for an incredible 24+ years of support. Your love and appreciation are what fuel us to keep making new games and new worlds, and we look forward to continuing to bring new and exciting ideas to life for many years to come. We’re not ready to talk about whatever might be next, but we hope you’ll keep following us whenever we’re ready to share more.”

