Snoop Dogg becomes playable ‘Call Of Duty’ character

Snoop Dogg is now a playable character in both Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Call Of Duty: Warzone.

The collaboration was announced last month and to become the rap heavyweight, players will have to purchase the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for 2400 COD points (£16.79).

Auspiciously added to the battle royale on April 20 (4/20), not only is Snoop now playable, he also comes with his own in-game biography.

“Growing up in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg realised he had a talent for rapping at a young age and began to pursue it as a career. Now, he is still releasing music and appearing as a media personality on multiple shows, but in his free time, he chooses to fight as an operator in Call Of Duty,” reads the entry.

The character also features voice lines and a unique progression path, and a new trailer for the bundle sees Snoop taking out opponents with a cigar, and a bottle of champagne.

The operator bundle also features blueprints for three legendary weapons – an assault rifle called the West Coast Bling, an SMG called Tha Shiznit, and a sniper rifle called the Bong Ripper – all of which shoot Green Weed tracer rounds.

A golden leaf charm (Mellow Medal), an emblem (The Original Gangsta) and a spray (High Art) are also included with the bundle. Unlocking the bundle will also allow players to perform the finishing move Finishizzle Movizzle as well as giving them access to match intro Tactical Toke and MVP highlight, Hit This, Fam.

Using Snoop, players can get bonuses for kills, headshot kills, hipfire kills, and wins. These bonuses unlock several XP and PPSH-41 Weapon XP rewards, as well as two sprays, two operator quips, a calling card, a sticker, an emblem, a weapon charm, a Vanguard-exclusive killcam vanity, and four alternate operator outfits.

Back in February, Snoop announced that he was the new owner of Death Row Records, the iconic record label where he started his career 30 years ago.

Earlier this week, he explained why he removed the label’s catalogue from streaming services. He also shared plans for the future of the newly acquired label, including the potential release of the track ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’ as an NFT.