Dutch video game developer and publisher Soedesco has announced the delay of physical releases for several of its upcoming games, including Monstrum and Adam’s Venture: Origins.

The company cited challenges with the “logistics and distribution of physical production” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It added that the decision to postpone the releases was also to ensure the “health, safety and well-being” of its workers.

Soedesco noted that the digital releases of both Monstrum and Adam’s Venture: Origins will proceed as planned, and will be announced soon. A new release date for the physical versions has yet to be determined.

Check out their announcement below.

We have an update regarding the physical releases of Monstrum and Adam's Venture: Origins. Stay safe and take care! pic.twitter.com/USteelrFJg — SOΞDΞSCO (@SOEDESCO) April 20, 2020

Monstrum is a survival horror game that takes place on a derelict ship. It takes the traditional survival horror formula and remixes it completely with procedurally generated levels and AI-driven predators. Monstrum will force players to use their wits and whatever tools they can find to outrun or outsmart their pursuers. To make things even more challenging, death in Monstrum is permanent. Die in the game, and players will have to restart the game from scratch. The game is set to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Adam’s Venture: Origins is a modern remaster of the episodic adventure franchise, Adam’s Venture. Streamlined and replotted to forge an engaging narrative with new visuals, Adam’s Venture: Origins reimagines the events during the first exploits of the titular character. The game was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2016, and is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch this year.

In other video game delay news, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the indefinite delays of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has begun issuing automatic refunds to players to have pre-ordered the games.