‘Sonic Frontiers’ release date found in Japanese trailer

A now removed video appears to have confirmed the release date for this year’s Sonic Frontiers from Sega.

According to the last screen of a now delisted Japanese trailer for the “open-zone” take on Sonic The Hedgehog, the game is set to release on November 8. That’s one day before God Of War: Ragnarok and just over a week before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sonic Frontiers is set to get news at Gamescom Opening Night Live tonight (August 23) – you can find out more about that here – which host Geoff Keighley has called a “world premiere.”

A new Japanese Sonic Frontiers ad includes a November 8 release datehttps://t.co/Y6moP1tQVT pic.twitter.com/suJeGqPmUt — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 23, 2022

It’s perfectly possible that this trailer with the November 8 release date was supposed to go live in conjunction with the Gamescom reveal, with any copies of it across the internet now being removed ahead of tonight’s show.

Developer Sonic Team revealed back in June that Sonic Frontiers is the start of a new era for the franchise, with creative officer Takahashi Iiuzuka saying: “We really wanted to think about where we need to take Sonic for the next ten years. What kind of gameplay do we need to start building out to keep people excited for the future?

“Sonic Frontiers is that next step for the next ten years. We hope that fans believe in us and that they enjoy what we’re showing them. We’re looking forward to when they get to play it and really understand what it’s about.”

Sonic Frontiers is slated to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

In other video game related news, multiple major games industry showcases are happening today, with Bungie hosting one dedicated to Destiny 2 and Gamescom Opening Night Live showing off lots of upcoming titles.