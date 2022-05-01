‘Sonic Frontiers’ still releasing this year as Sega says news is coming “soon”

Sega will reveal more information and news concerning this year’s Sonic Frontiers “soon”, according to a representative from the company.

As reported by Nintendo Life yesterday (April 30), Sonic The Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski talked about news concerning Sonic Frontiers in a “Sonic Official” stream from April 29.

“We don’t have news on Frontiers today, but don’t worry… soon. Still set to come out this holiday, we will have news for you this year don’t worry,” said Chrzanowski.

Fans have seen and heard very little regarding Sonic Frontiers since it was announced in late 2021, except that it will be an “open-zone” take on the franchise’s iconic speed and momentum-based design.

At the time, Sonic Team USA’s creative officer Takashi Iizuka said the title will deliver an “evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” adding that “players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

Sonic Frontiers was originally given an internal release date of 2021 by Sega, but the company said at the start of this year that it pushed the game back to focus on its quality.

“Originally it was planned to be released this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality,” said Sega during investor questions.

The blue blur has another game set to release this year, as Sonic Origins – an updated collection of the classic 2D games – releases in June. The collection has already had a rocky start as Sega is gearing up to delist the individual games from stores that feature in the collection, and the company says it currently has no plans for a physical release.

In other news, the Xbox Games with Gold titles for May have been revealed, and there's four games on offer.